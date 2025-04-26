Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,634 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in James River Group were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 59,763 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of James River Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in James River Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 345,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 21,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in James River Group by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 57,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 150,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of James River Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on James River Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on James River Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of James River Group from $7.75 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

James River Group Price Performance

Shares of JRVR opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.04. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $9.17.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $126.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.91 million. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 20.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

James River Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.38%.

James River Group Profile

(Free Report)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

