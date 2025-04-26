Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,047 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 210.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 153,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 103,964 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 26,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,419,000. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABR stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 35.68, a current ratio of 37.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.66. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $15.94.

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $262.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.92 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.54%.

ABR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James lowered Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

