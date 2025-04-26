Brookfield Infrastructure (TSE:BIPC) Shares Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (TSE:BIPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$50.47 and last traded at C$50.44. Approximately 162,328 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 201,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.23.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$52.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$56.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,758.64, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

