Brokerages Set StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target at $15.25

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.38.

STNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on StoneCo from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised StoneCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $5.70 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on STNE

StoneCo Stock Up 2.4 %

StoneCo stock opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. StoneCo had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that StoneCo will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneCo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its position in StoneCo by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 13,951,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446,709 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,642,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in StoneCo by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,956,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,234,000 after buying an additional 2,534,079 shares in the last quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its holdings in StoneCo by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 11,623,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,642,000 after buying an additional 2,173,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,993,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,739,000 after buying an additional 2,008,710 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.