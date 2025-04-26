Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) Trading Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. 17,091 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 157,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Bone Biologics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08.

About Bone Biologics

(Get Free Report)

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bone Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bone Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.