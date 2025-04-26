Belo Sun Mining (OTC:BSXGF) Shares Up 1.2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Belo Sun Mining Corp (OTC:BSXGF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 81,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 467,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
Belo Sun Mining Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09.
About Belo Sun Mining
Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. The company’s primary project is the 100% owned Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 7 exploration permits, 62 exploration permits extension submitted, and 4 ratification submitted covering a total area of 155.032.61 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.
