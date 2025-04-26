Barclays Increases Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $111.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PNR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $95.00 price objective on Pentair and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Pentair from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.93.

NYSE PNR opened at $90.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.90. Pentair has a 12-month low of $72.63 and a 12-month high of $110.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.38 million. Pentair had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 20.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pentair will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 229.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 786,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,791,000 after buying an additional 547,419 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Pentair by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,962,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,482,000 after acquiring an additional 428,184 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Pentair by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 604,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,863,000 after acquiring an additional 415,163 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,101,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,030,000 after acquiring an additional 396,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at $36,568,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

