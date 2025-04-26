Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 820.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 23,846 shares during the period. Hardin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,618,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

RPV stock opened at $87.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.20. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $80.40 and a 52-week high of $97.73.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

