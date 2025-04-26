Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Stock Price Up 2.1% – What’s Next?

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 342.50 ($4.56) and last traded at GBX 342.50 ($4.56). 416,927 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,745,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 335.50 ($4.47).

Baltic Classifieds Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 318.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 325.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of £1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baltic Classifieds Group

In related news, insider Edmund Williams bought 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.99) per share, for a total transaction of £27,417 ($36,507.32). Also, insider Simonas Orkinas sold 115,271 shares of Baltic Classifieds Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 343 ($4.57), for a total value of £395,379.53 ($526,470.75). 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Baltic Classifieds Group

Baltic Classifieds Group (BCG) is the leading online classifieds group in the Baltics, which owns and operates twelve leading vertical and generalist online classifieds portals in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. BCG’s online classifieds portfolio comprises four business lines – automotive, real estate, jobs & services and generalist.

