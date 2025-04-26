Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Stock Position Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) by 131.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,978 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BALY. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bally’s by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 173,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 40,250 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Bally’s by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s during the third quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bally’s stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56. Bally’s Co. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $1.34. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 79.10% and a negative net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $580.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.83 million. Research analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post -7.26 EPS for the current year.

BALY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Bally’s to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Bally’s from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

Bally’s Corp. is a global casino-entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses. It operates through the following segments: Casinos & Resorts, International Interactive, and North America Interactive. The Casinos & Resorts segment consists of the company’s casino and resort properties, a horse racetrack, and a golf course.

