AMMO (NASDAQ:POWWP) Shares Down 0% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Free Report) were down 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.12 and last traded at $22.15. Approximately 229 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.15.

AMMO Stock Down 0.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.17.

AMMO Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.5469 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th.

AMMO Company Profile

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals desiring home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company’s products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; Stelth Subsonic Ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms; and Jagemann Munition Components offers ammunition casings for pistol and rifle ammunition.

