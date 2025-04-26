Alpha Copper (OTC:ALCUF) Trading Up 4% – Time to Buy?

Alpha Copper Corp. (OTC:ALCUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 1,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 12,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Alpha Copper Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.19.

About Alpha Copper

Alpha Copper Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship properties are Indata property, which comprises 16 mineral claims covering an area of 3,189 hectares; and Okeover Property that consists of 12 mineral claims covering an area of 4,614 hectares in British Columbia, Canada.

