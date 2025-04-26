7,745 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Bought by Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,745 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,000. Amazon.com makes up about 1.6% of Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $188.99 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.52 and a 200 day moving average of $207.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $3,262,306.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,933,860. This trade represents a 22.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

