11,400 Shares in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SiTime by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 8,460.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 3,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $610,049.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,323,545. This represents a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.64, for a total transaction of $163,630.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,636,401.08. The trade was a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,542 shares of company stock worth $978,713 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SITM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on SiTime from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of SiTime in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SiTime from $270.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiTime has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $153.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.58. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.99 and a fifty-two week high of $268.18. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 1.98.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

