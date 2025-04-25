Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Receives $73.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.09.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XEL

Xcel Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

XEL stock opened at $70.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $73.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xcel Energy news, Director Devin W. Stockfish purchased 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $149,578.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,272.51. The trade was a 259.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 39.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 260,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,180,000 after buying an additional 73,523 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 46.2% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,783,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 28.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Free Report

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.