Workiva (NYSE:WK) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WK. Citigroup raised their price target on Workiva from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Workiva from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Workiva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Workiva from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.90.

Workiva stock opened at $72.59 on Tuesday. Workiva has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $116.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.87.

In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total value of $88,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,250.80. This represents a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 5,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $475,628.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,124,352.16. This trade represents a 4.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,333. 3.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 705.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 109.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3,010.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

