Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Stock Price

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EAT. KeyCorp lowered Brinker International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.53.

NYSE EAT opened at $157.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $46.95 and a 12 month high of $192.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.59.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.43. Brinker International had a return on equity of 879.47% and a net margin of 5.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 5,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total value of $1,089,963.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,561.02. This represents a 34.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.90, for a total transaction of $1,409,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,252 shares in the company, valued at $6,435,950.80. This represents a 17.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,802 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,464 in the last 90 days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Brinker International by 3,277.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 987,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,615,000 after buying an additional 958,101 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,408,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $81,888,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 2,612.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 588,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,865,000 after purchasing an additional 566,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Brinker International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 512,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,814,000 after purchasing an additional 47,378 shares during the period.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

