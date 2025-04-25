Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Price

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.96.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $44.46 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.4% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

