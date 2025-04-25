Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX) Trading 0.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 119,647 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 218,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Turnstone Biologics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $0.40 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.

Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.13. Equities analysts predict that Turnstone Biologics Corp. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Turnstone Biologics stock. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 895,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. Turnstone Biologics comprises approximately 1.7% of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. owned approximately 3.87% of Turnstone Biologics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trials to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, and cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas.

