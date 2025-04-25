Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX) Trading Up 1.3% – Should You Buy?

Tortilla Mexican Grill plc (LON:MEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 36.50 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 36.45 ($0.49). Approximately 89,668 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 359,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36 ($0.48).

Tortilla Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,811.84. The firm has a market cap of £14.09 million, a PE ratio of -19.88 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 42.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 47.22.

Tortilla Mexican Grill Company Profile

Tortilla is the largest and most successful fast-casual Mexican restaurant group in the UK, specialising in the sale of freshly made Californian-inspired Mexican cuisine. The Group has more than 80 eat in and takeaway locations across the UK and through nationwide partnerships with SSP Group plc, Compass UK & Ireland, Growth Kitchens & Karma Kitchens.

