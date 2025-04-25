The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Receives $53.53 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of AZEK from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AZEK from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James set a $51.50 price target on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of AZEK in a report on Monday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $49.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.62. AZEK has a 1-year low of $35.48 and a 1-year high of $54.91.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. AZEK had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Analysts forecast that AZEK will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $1,020,980.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 883,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,258,951.20. This represents a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 623.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in AZEK by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

