Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Coursera (NYSE:COUR)

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Coursera from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Coursera from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.44.

Coursera Trading Up 1.1 %

Coursera stock opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. Coursera has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.73.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Coursera had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 9.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coursera will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coursera

In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $46,363.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 180,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,211.38. This trade represents a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 101,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Coursera by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 156,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Coursera by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 262,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

