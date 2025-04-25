Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:TEF opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $5.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Telefónica by 7.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 45,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 20.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 30,738 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Telefónica in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

