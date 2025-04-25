SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Price Target Raised to $8.75

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $8.50 to $8.75 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
SurgePays Stock Up 22.8 %
NASDAQ:SURG opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 6.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74. SurgePays has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $4.38.
SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $9.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 million. SurgePays had a negative net margin of 27.39% and a negative return on equity of 55.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that SurgePays will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SurgePays
About SurgePays
SurgePays, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SurgePays
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 2 Strong Utilities Plays With Booming Earnings and Room to Grow
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Why Smart Investors Don’t Panic in Election Season
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Now Is the Time to Buy ServiceNow—The Rebound Is Real
Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.