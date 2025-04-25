SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Price Target Raised to $8.75

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $8.50 to $8.75 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

SurgePays Stock Up 22.8 %

NASDAQ:SURG opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 6.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74. SurgePays has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $4.38.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $9.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 million. SurgePays had a negative net margin of 27.39% and a negative return on equity of 55.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that SurgePays will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SurgePays during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of SurgePays in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SurgePays by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 25,467 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SurgePays by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,056 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SurgePays by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,039 shares during the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SurgePays, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities.

