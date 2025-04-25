Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,050 Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 821.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,152,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,919,000 after buying an additional 1,063,033 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $4,769,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 469,728 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,286,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,974,000 after purchasing an additional 291,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MODG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Up 3.5 %

Topgolf Callaway Brands stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.93. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $924.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Equities analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.