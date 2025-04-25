Sterling Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 903.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Centerspace by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,594,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,617,000 after purchasing an additional 195,629 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Centerspace by 1,553.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after buying an additional 96,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Centerspace during the 4th quarter valued at $4,768,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Centerspace by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after buying an additional 39,380 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Centerspace by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,503,000 after acquiring an additional 28,163 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CSR opened at $59.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $998.43 million, a P/E ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.20 and its 200 day moving average is $65.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Centerspace has a 12 month low of $54.13 and a 12 month high of $76.16.

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $1.36. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $66.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.96 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centerspace will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is an increase from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is presently -242.52%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Centerspace from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Centerspace in a report on Monday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.70.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

