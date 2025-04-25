Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $41,000 Stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 654.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RRR. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.69. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $61.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.71.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 71.00%. Research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RRR shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

