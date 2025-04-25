Sterling Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 826.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMK. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Weis Markets by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Weis Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Weis Markets during the 4th quarter worth $235,000.

NYSE:WMK opened at $84.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.67. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.93 and a 1-year high of $85.41.

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

