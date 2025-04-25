Sterling Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 756.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 35,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 64,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 60,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of SKWD opened at $54.27 on Friday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.27 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.23.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.56 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, insider Thomas N. Schmitt sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $327,096.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,876.32. This trade represents a 61.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 1,000 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $50,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,155.08. This represents a 57.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,132 shares of company stock valued at $620,476. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

