Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys 896 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 800.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $39.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.53. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $33.65 and a 52 week high of $51.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.35.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

