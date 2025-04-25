Sterling Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 712.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HI. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand Stock Up 6.1 %

NYSE:HI opened at $22.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.29. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand Profile

(Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.