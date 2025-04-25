Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,256 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 826.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SASR opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 0.96. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $39.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 302.22%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

