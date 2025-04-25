SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.70.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SMBK

SmartFinancial Price Performance

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

SMBK stock opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average is $32.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.59. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $37.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SmartFinancial

In related news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn acquired 1,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.75 per share, for a total transaction of $40,379.50. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 96,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,595.50. The trade was a 1.21 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SmartFinancial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in SmartFinancial by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

(Get Free Report)

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.