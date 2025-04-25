Skechers U.S.A.’s (SKX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SKX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

NYSE SKX opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $78.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.17. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 10,994 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $622,590.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $849,450. This trade represents a 42.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Vandemore sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $310,605.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,063,009.28. This trade represents a 5.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,245 shares of company stock worth $13,452,902. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 534.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 183.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

