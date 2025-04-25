Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the shipping company’s stock.

STNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

STNG opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $30.63 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.31.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 53.76% and a return on equity of 18.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 882.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 201,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 181,135 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,374,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 873.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,195 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after buying an additional 168,866 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Featured Stories

