ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) Trading Down 3% – What’s Next?

Shares of ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 46,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 155,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

ROK Resources Stock Down 3.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$35.02 million, a P/E ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 0.44.

About ROK Resources

ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. The company primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. ROK Resources Inc is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

