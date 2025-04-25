Reviewing Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) & OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE)

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) and OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oklo and OGE Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oklo N/A N/A $11.87 million ($10.13) -2.40 OGE Energy $2.99 billion 3.05 $416.80 million $2.20 20.55

OGE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Oklo. Oklo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OGE Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

85.0% of Oklo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of OGE Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Oklo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of OGE Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Oklo and OGE Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oklo 0 3 4 0 2.57 OGE Energy 0 2 3 0 2.60

Oklo currently has a consensus target price of $46.40, suggesting a potential upside of 90.71%. OGE Energy has a consensus target price of $46.25, suggesting a potential upside of 2.30%. Given Oklo’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Oklo is more favorable than OGE Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Oklo has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OGE Energy has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oklo and OGE Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oklo N/A -32.11% -13.72% OGE Energy 14.79% 9.71% 3.31%

Summary

OGE Energy beats Oklo on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets. OGE Energy Corp. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

