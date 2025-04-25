Retail Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 23rd

Tesla, Amazon.com, Apple, Microsoft, Alibaba Group, UnitedHealth Group, and Vertiv are the seven Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of companies that sell consumer goods and services directly to individual customers through physical stores or online platforms. These stocks typically reflect consumer spending trends and economic cycles, as they capture the performance of businesses in the retail sector that are influenced by changes in buying behavior and overall market sentiment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $19.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $257.14. 112,884,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,182,163. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $827.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla has a 12-month low of $141.11 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $269.39 and a 200 day moving average of $322.54.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $9.23 on Wednesday, hitting $182.41. 42,645,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,835,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL stock traded up $5.77 on Wednesday, reaching $205.51. 32,877,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,713,385. Apple has a twelve month low of $164.92 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.94 and a 200-day moving average of $229.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $9.66 on Wednesday, reaching $376.48. 10,508,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,200,431. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $344.79 and a 1-year high of $468.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $386.38 and a 200-day moving average of $411.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded up $3.74 on Wednesday, hitting $119.62. 21,745,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,704,490. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.83 and its 200 day moving average is $104.67. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $70.99 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE UNH traded up $4.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $432.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,583,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,841. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $417.12 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The company has a market cap of $395.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $508.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $537.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of Vertiv stock traded up $8.41 on Wednesday, hitting $80.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,615,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,068,214. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.08. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

