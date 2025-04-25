Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 482,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 7,167 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 317,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DPG opened at $12.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.78. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

