Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 70,341 U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,240,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of U.S. Physical Therapy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth $257,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $142,050.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,564.48. This represents a 19.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:USPH opened at $69.52 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.77 and a 12 month high of $108.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.98 and its 200-day moving average is $84.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $180.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.83%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

