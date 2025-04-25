Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $5.94 Million in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 68,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 386.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 14,675 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $68.43 on Friday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.29 and a 52 week high of $105.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.42.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 4.36%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B.

