Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Shares in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 651,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,070,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLX. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,546,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,016,000 after acquiring an additional 923,477 shares in the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,565,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,064,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,919,000 after purchasing an additional 575,450 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,727,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,056,000 after purchasing an additional 437,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 538,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 419,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $997.07 million, a PE ratio of 164.54 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $278.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.06 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

