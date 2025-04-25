Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF) Shares Up 6.2% – Here’s Why

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$10.30 and last traded at C$10.30. 20,934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 10,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.70.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.89.

Primaris is Canada's only enclosed shopping centre focused REIT, with ownership interests primarily in leading enclosed shopping centres located in growing mid-sized markets. The current portfolio totals 12.5 million square feet valued at approximately $3.8 billion at Primaris' share. Economies of scale are achieved through its fully internal, vertically integrated, full-service national management platform.

