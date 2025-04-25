Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.75.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nexxen International from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Nexxen International in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Nexxen International in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of Nexxen International stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Nexxen International has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $21.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.25 and a beta of 1.81.
Nexxen International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
