Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nexxen International from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Nexxen International in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Nexxen International in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Get Nexxen International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NEXN

Institutional Trading of Nexxen International

Nexxen International Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXN. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Nexxen International by 471.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 382,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 315,864 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nexxen International by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after buying an additional 276,600 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Nexxen International by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 567,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 262,961 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Nexxen International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,456,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nexxen International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nexxen International stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Nexxen International has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $21.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.25 and a beta of 1.81.

Nexxen International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Nexxen International

(Get Free Report

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nexxen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexxen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.