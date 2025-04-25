Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Receives $55.02 Consensus PT from Analysts

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.02.

NEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday.

Newmont Price Performance

Newmont stock opened at $55.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.17.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.54. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $131,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,051.46. This trade represents a 3.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $386,010.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 136,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,874,514.63. This trade represents a 6.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,154 shares of company stock valued at $825,678 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Newmont by 64.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in Newmont by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmont

(Get Free Report

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

