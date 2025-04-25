MultiMetaVerse (NASDAQ:MMV) Shares Down 51% – What’s Next?

MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MMV – Get Free Report) shares fell 51% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. 1,515,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 1,104,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.
MultiMetaVerse Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51.
About MultiMetaVerse
MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited operates as an animation and entertainment company in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers a product portfolio, including animated content, comic books, short videos, collectibles, stationery, consumer products, and mobile games under the Aotu World brand, as well as action figures, stuffed dolls, apparel, costumes, trading cards, and other collectible functional items.
