Morgan Stanley Cuts Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Price Target to $7.00

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SHO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.57.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Up 0.2 %

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $214.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.17 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.61%. Research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is presently 257.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 106,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 47.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Further Reading

