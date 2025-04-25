Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY) Trading Down 6.9% – Here’s Why

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.69 and last traded at $8.69. Approximately 650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average is $9.03.
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA produces, processes, markets, sells, and distributes seafood products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wildcatch; Farming; and Value-Added Processing, Sales and Distribution. The company offers smoked and gravad salmon, and trout products; farmed and wild catch whole fishes; fillets and portions; ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products; fish blocks and cubes; breaded products; pre-fried fish burgers and patties; crustaceans and molluscs; seaweeds; and other products.
