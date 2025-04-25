Legal & General Group Plc Sells 3,074 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.29% of Jack in the Box worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 738,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,244,000 after acquiring an additional 25,881 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 440,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,347,000 after purchasing an additional 163,834 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,170,000 after buying an additional 47,851 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after buying an additional 89,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 196,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after buying an additional 126,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

JACK opened at $23.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.09. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $60.73. The company has a market capitalization of $452.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.81.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $469.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.47 million. Jack in the Box had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is -82.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

