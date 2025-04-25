Legal & General Group Plc Sells 1,034,135 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 75.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034,135 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 101.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,985,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,091,000 after purchasing an additional 999,237 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,151,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 49.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,379,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,353,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,770,000 after purchasing an additional 874,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAGS. Barclays dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

PAGS opened at $9.62 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $14.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.85.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $875.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.66 million. As a group, analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

